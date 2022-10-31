50 Cent Slams Kanye West on Instagram, Tells Him to Start “Shutting the Fuck Up.”

Even 50 Cent is tired of Kanye West’s drama.

After news surfaced that the latter has a history of admiration for Adolf Hitler, 50 too to his Instagram to slam him and tell him to start “shutting the fuck up.”

“I have never seen anything like this before,” 50 opened his Instagram caption on a screenshot of CNN’s article about the aforementioned Hitler fixation. “I think Kanye should buy the car he likes the best and just ride off into the sun set, it’s really a wrap. People are really hurt by this shit. I have seen people in this position because of thing they have did not things they have said. Now you gotta master the art of shutting the fuck up! … you gonna make everybody hot. Go cool off!”

See the now-deleted post:

