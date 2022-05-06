50 Cent Goes Ballistic After Learning that the Man Who Attacked Dave Chappelle Will not be Charged

50 Cent is not happy with the news making rounds that the man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl will not be charged for the crime.

Recall that Chappelle was closing out his event when a man identified as Isaiah Lee jumped onto the stage and rammed into him. Sadly for the man, he was stomped horribly by both Chappelle and security, leaving him severely injured and with a broken arm.

It wasn’t long before the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office reportedly declined to file a felony charge against the man. And 50 Cent is not happy about this.

“Oh Shit, is the LGBTQ gonna kill dave right in front of us?,” 50 wrote. “He had a weapon a gun, knife how he or she don’t get charged? 🤷🏽‍♂️The world is over, Fvck this.”

