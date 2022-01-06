Biden eviscerates Trump in Jan 6 speech

US President Joe Biden marked the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with a speech Thursday that took targeted former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the riot and warned of the ongoing threats to democracy.

Speaking from the Capitol building, Biden delivered a stinging rebuke of Trump and his supporters who attacked the complex last year, debunking the lies that the former president and other Republicans have spread about the 2020 election, while refraining from calling out his predecessor directly by name.

“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie,” Biden said. “A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest and America’s interest.

“He can’t accept he lost.”

The president added that Americans must “face the truth” to be able to move forward.

