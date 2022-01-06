23-yr-old Justin Johnson named suspect in murder of rapper Young Dolph

The police in Memphis and the U.S. Marshals Service announced the name of a suspect in the shooting death of Young Dolph, the Memphis, Tennessee, rapper who was killed on Nov. 17.

Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted by police in connection with a number alleged charges, including first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and property theft, the Memphis Police Department said on Wednesday evening in a release posted on social media.

Police urged the public to share any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts and said that Johnson is a fugitive and “should be considered armed & dangerous.”

Johnson is 5-foot-8, 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said, announcing a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest, law enforcement said.

Young Dolph, whose given name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis on Nov. 17 while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery in South Memphis that the rapper was known to frequent. He was 36.

Over the past decade, the rapper rose to prominence in the indie hip-hop scene by releasing a series of mixtapes and founded his independent record label, Paper Route Empire, in 2010.

He had two children, son Tre Tre and daughter Ari, with longtime partner Mia Jaye.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...