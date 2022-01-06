CBN, NTA others return over N1trn to Govt in 2021

Nigeria’s independent revenue crossed the N1 trillion mark in 2021, according to a report on Wednesday.

Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed stated this at the public presentation of the 2022 Appropriation Act.

Independent revenues are generated by the Federal Government from agencies captured under the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

They include the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), among others.

Other revenues in the same year amounted to N2.80 trillion, TheNation writes.

Ahmed expressed delight that this revenue segment was performing better than expected, as she asserted that the government “is targeting N10.7 trillion in 2022, inclusive of revenue from Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs)”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...