Hopism Strike Force! Okorocha exposes Uzodinma’s ‘killer squad’

Senator Rochas Okorocha, has accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State of having a killer squad known as Hopism Strike Force.

Okorocha levelled the allegation when he spoke with newsmen at his residence in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Wednesday, saying the HSM was behind the mayhems in the state.

“If the governor knows he has no such force in the state, let him tell the world who killed (Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed) Gulak,” the former Imo State governor said.

“It is not about me or Uche Nwosu.

“It is about the image of our state.

“I want to repeat this: Sheba, Uzodimma’s CSO, has been in detention for the past four days.

“He is among the striking force of Uzodimma.

“I still ask Uzodimma: who killed Gulak?

“Who killed traditional rulers?

“Who killed about 140 bodies of Imolites found in the mortuary?

“Hope Uzodimma has a striking force called ‘Hope Striking Force.’

“They should ask them what they are doing with this killer squad.”

