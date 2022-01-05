Breaking: Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa

World no 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to Australia after the country cancelled his visa.

The 20-time grand slam champion arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday where authorities noticed a mistake on his application.

Djokovic was due to play in the Australian Open, after being exempted from vaccination rules.

He has been told he will be deported but his lawyers have said they will challenge the decision.

It is understood that his team had not requested a visa that permits medical exemptions for being unvaccinated.

Djokovic has not spoken about his vaccination status, but last year he said he was “opposed to vaccination”.

Earlier, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Djokovic would be refused entry to the country unless he provided evidence that he could not be vaccinated for medical reasons.

His treatment has provoked outrage in his native Serbia, with President Aleksander Vucic saying the star was a victim of “harassment”, and that “the whole of Serbia”, supported him.

The Australian Open begins on 17 January in Melbourne.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...