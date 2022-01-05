Trending Video: Haiti PM survives assassination attempt

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry escaped an assassination attempt during an event on Saturday commemorating the Caribbean country’s independence, his office said in a statement.

Henry’s office said on Monday that “bandits and terrorists” had tried to shoot the prime minister at a church in the northern city of Gonaives where the ceremony marking the 218th anniversary of independence was taking place.

Video footage on social media showed Henry and his entourage scrambling toward their vehicles as an armed group began shooting outside the cathedral in Gonaives.

Haitian media pointed to possible gang involvement in the shooting, which they said killed one person and injured two more.

