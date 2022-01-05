Buhari shuns Osinbajo, Tinubu; picks Jonathan for president – Report

There are reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is not interested in handing over power to the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in May 2023 when his second term in office elapses.

As per SaharaReporters, the current occupier of Aso Rock Villa has in fact reached out to his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, on taking over power from him and was already working with some of his most trusted lieutenants to actualise this plan.

A trusted source around the President told SR that the idea had already received the backing of some prominent politicians from the North including state governors as the arrangement will enable power to return to the region in 2027 when Jonathan would have served out his single four-year term after previously occupying same position from 2011 to 2015.

President Buhari and Jonathan had met last Thursday and according to the source, modalities of this new arrangement were discussed at length with further meetings to take place in the coming weeks to cement plans to help achieve the target.

“Pressure came from two Northern governors for President Buhari to allow Jonathan to complete his term and return power to the North for another eight years beginning from 2027,” the source revealed.

“It is for this reason that Buhari had requested Jonathan to see him last Thursday following conclusion of discussion with the two governors, one of which is Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and APC Caretaker Committee Chairman.

“This same Buni worked against Tinubu’s interest in the electoral act to ensure Buhari did not sign it.

“Tinubu had hoped to ward off challenge from Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi and others to get the APC presidential ticket through direct primaries.

“Buni is also working to organise national convention to create substantive national executives, all a ploy to ensure a Jonathan candidate.

“He’s masterminding a likely micro-zoning to the South-South to ensure Jonathan is the sole aspirant during the primary.

“Following the successful meeting on Thursday with Buhari, Jonathan has also moved swiftly to hold a strategic meeting with South-South ministers and will hold a national ministers’ meeting under his government afterwards as a prequel to formal declaration.

“The meeting which held under the South-South 2023 Presidency group headed by Jonathan’s associate, Mr Dikivie Ikiogha, took place at Mrs Patience Jonathan’s Aridolf Hotels and Spars.

“If the plan goes well, Jonathan will choose a serving Northern governor as running mate. The most likely candidate for that will be Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State,” the source revealed.

The latest development will surely come as a huge blow to the aspirations of Tinubu, who has been desperate to become President of Nigeria since serving two terms as governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

It will also cripple the ambitions of VP Osinbajo whose ambition is hinged on the blessings of his boss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...