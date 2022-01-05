How Customs vehicle almost crashed into Dana Plane on runway

There was a major scare recently as a Nigerian Customs Vehicle nearly crashed into a Dana Plane on runway.

It happened on the airside of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, as the Dana Air plane taxied to take off on Runway 18L of the airport.

According to witnesses, the car, which allegedly belonged to the Nigeria Customs Service, was being driven by one of its officers at the time of the event.

The enraged pilot was alleged to have promptly reported the incident to the Lagos airport control tower.

consequently, NAMA officials in the control tower alerted FAAN’s airside troops, who quickly pursued the driver.

“The pilot of Dana Air flight 0371 complained angrily about a military vehicle that drove dangerously past his nose, prompting him to apply brakes unexpectedly,” a FAAN source close to the incident claimed.

The car was spotted by NAMA authorities in the control tower, who quickly ordered FAAN airside officers to detain the squad. MM123 was able to apprehend the vehicle.

