Wedding rescheduled as abducted bride regains freedom

A bride-to-be, Farmat Paul, who was abducted in her pastor’s house in Ngyong community of

Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday, has been freed.

She was abducted at the pastor’s residence where she was expected to spend the night before the wedding.

Daily Trust reports that the victim was released on Monday night and soon after her release, the wedding ceremony which was suspended continued.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogiba, had said though there was no formal complaint to the police on the matter, they heard about it and swung into action to investigate the circumstances behind her disappearance.

He had said “It may not be kidnapping because there was a time when a lady went to sleep in another man’s house and everybody was saying kidnapping. We are investigating her whereabouts but don’t rush to say kidnapping. We have swung into action.”

A source, who also confirmed the release said ransom was paid but he could not confirm the specific amount.

