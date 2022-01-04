Bolaji Akinyemi is a blessing to Nigeria, Yorubaland – Gani Adams

Iba Gani Adams has described Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi (CFR) as a blessing to Nigeria and Yorubaland in particular.

Iba Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, celebrated the worthy life of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, saying the amiable minister’s new age is a reflection of God’s grace in his life.

Adams, the Yoruba generalissimo noted also that at 80, the former Nigerian ambassador is like an old wine in an old bottle that gets better with time.

“I congratulate Prof. Akinyemi on the auspicious occasion of his birthday. Reaching such an age is a milestone that is worth celebrating”,

“Prof.Akinyemi’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, nation-building, impacts on Public and international relation was noteworthy”,

“Prof.Bolaji Akinyemi CFR has an intimidating resume and record.

“A Professor of Political Science, and former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs from 1975 to 1983″

“He is a Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria from 1985 to 1987, and Member of the Justice Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Committee in 2007, and Deputy Chairman of the 2014 National Conference”

“With such an amazing record and credentials, Professor Akinyemi is truly a blessing to Nigeria and Yoruba land in particular”

“He is a complete diplomat with long years of experience in foreign affairs. He is the ambassador and pillar of support to the mass of the people whose voice resonates in such an amazing way. As a symbol of service to humanity, his public life is also very exciting”

Narrating his encounter with Prof. Akinyemi during the 2014 National Conference, Iba Adams recalled how Professor Akinyemi as the Deputy Chairman of the conference was remarkable in ensuring that all participants at the conference had a voice.

“I remembered his contributions at the 2014 national conference where he played pivotal roles in ensuring there is peace among the various interest groups and organizations that made up the conference”.

“As one of the NADECO chieftains and democrats, he was in exile for four years between 1994 and 1998. He also made a huge sacrifice for us to have democracy in Nigeria”.

“Also in Yorubaland, the revered professor and diplomat has been offering worthy advice for leaders of various institutions”

“As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, I am happy to join eminent Nigerians to appreciate the glory of God in Prof. Akinyemi’s life, to celebrate him as he reaches the glorious age of an octogenarian”.

Aare Adams, however, said the former minister deserves every accolade that came his way today, insisting that it is not until such an important personality dies that we will pour in condolences and tributes.

“It is our nature in Nigeria to write tributes and condolence messages when people die, however, we must correct that bad notion. I think our amiable professor deserves a lot from us as he reaches the glorious age today because he had made a remarkable impact and contributed a lot and he is still contributing to the development of Nigeria. I pray God to bless Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi with long life and good health”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...