Breaking: Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

The President, Maj Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has appointed Doyin Salami as his chief economic adviser.

This was disclosed in a statement Tuesday by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity.

According to the statement, Salami is a doctorate degree holder in Economics from Queen Mary College, University of London.

“Doyin Salami, 59, is Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Limited, and member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor,” the statement reads.

“The Chief Economic Adviser to the President is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.”

Salami was a member of the monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the federal government’s economic management team.

Salami who leads sessions at Lagos Business School, also consults for multiple organisations, including Department for International Development (DFID), World Bank, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), United States Agency for International Development.

