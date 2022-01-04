Magodo residents protest deployment of over 50 policemen

Residents of Magodo Phase II Estate in Lagos have filed out in protest against the presence of over 50 armed policemen in their estate.

The management early Tuesday shut the two gates leading into the estate, disrupting vehicular movement around the estate.

Residents bore placards to express their displeasure with the development, querying the presence of the policemen who were said to have been in the estate since last month.

Some of the inscriptions read: “Lagos Attorney-General prosecute those involved in illegal invasion of Magodo Phase 2 you promised”, “Magodo Phase 2 has been under siege of the IGP’s anti-riot police squad for three weeks”.

The Chairman of Magodo Residents’ Association, Bajo Osinubi, said: “We called our people out to protest this morning.

“Over 50 policemen are living within the estate. We want the police out of our estate.

“There is no cases of kidnapping, rioting, but why are they still here? We want them out of our estate.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...