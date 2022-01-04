Shina Peller lights up constituency with three transformers

In continuation of his constituency outreach, Honourable Shina Peller, lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Oyo state, has overseen the provision and installation of three transformers in three different areas in the constituency.

Two of the transformers were installed at two different areas in Ado-Awaye namely General Hospital road, Ado Awaye and Idi-Oshe Awaye. The third one was installed at St. Mary, Ogunbado area, Isalu, Iseyin.

The showbiz mogul turned politician didn’t stop at that as he also saw to the provision of solar street lights at Gbonje/Isemi Ile Road, Okeho in Kajola local government, Ijemba community and Peller Road in Iseyin local government area.

Speaking on the development, Hon. Peller said:

“I am not ignorant of the fact that there are still some areas in my constituency which are still in need of transformers and street lights; I assure my constituents in these areas that on a daily basis I am intensifying efforts to address this problem as soon as possible. May God strengthen me. Amen.”

The constituents have naturally been full of gratitude to the lawmaker for deeming it fit to address the problem of epileptic power supply in their areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...