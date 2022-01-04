Anambra Guber: Why Obiano backed me – Soludo

Anambra Governor-Elect, Professor Charles Soludo has given an insight as to why outgoing Governor Willie Obiano supported him in the Nov 6 poll.

Addressing a gathering in the Aguleri country home of Obiano on Monday, Soludo said the governor endorsed his governorship ambition five years ago without any strings attached.

According to Soludo, the reason Obiano was resolute in backing him was because he was the best of all the candidates that had indicated an interest in Anambra’s top job.

“Consistently all through the period, he kept insisting that the reason he was resolutely supporting me was that he believed by his own judgement, that I was the best of all the people that had shown up,” Soludo said.

“Many of these political conversations mostly come with a litany of conditions and so on and so forth. I want to tell you publicly today that not one second was there any such.”

In appreciation of this gesture, Professor Soludo and the entire old Aguata Union presented a plaque in gratitude and an ancient traditional royal sword to the governor.

The items signify a conqueror who keeps his word no matter what may be involved.

On his part, Gov Obiano insisted that Professor Soludo would do better than him in the seat of power because of his pedigree.

“I was convinced that he is a very good material, I had never had a doubt,” the governor said. “I kept urging people during the election that he would do better than myself.”

“I have watched him when we were in the banking industry; I saw the type of things he was able to put together. Things that appeared impossible to some people, he was able to do it. I’m sure he also will do wonders in this assignment.”

