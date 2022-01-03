‘Governance isn’t for idle bloggers’ – APC blasts Shehu Sani

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state has lashed out at Senator Shehu Sani over comments recently credited to him.

While declaring his intention to contest the Kaduna governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sani said if elected he “will clean all the dirt they brought in the state in the name of development” — a comment targeted at the APC administration.

In a statement on Monday, Salisu Tanko Wusono, spokesperson of Kaduna APC, said governance is “a serious activity, meant for those with a track record of serious endeavours,” adding that it is not for “idle bloggers”.

The former senator is known for using his social media accounts to comment on trending topics.

Wusono said, “Governance is a serious activity, meant for those with a track record of serious endeavours, vision, values and clear policies. It is not for idle bloggers that think that decades of scavenging off the woes of people qualifies them for leadership,” he said.

“Neither is it for persons whose record as civil servants contains no hint that they are capable of serious responsibility. It is not for persons who for two years remained clueless when fate handed them power, concentrating instead on their own vain looks and grand titles.

“This cast of characters is clear evidence that the PDP is clearly wedded to the sorry past, but the people of Kaduna State have moved on.”

The Kaduna APC spokesman said under the administration of Nasir El-Rufai, the state has been placed on a path to “sustainable progress”.

“It is this Nasir El-Rufai APC government that on 27 May 2017 completed the Zaria Water Project that had been abandoned by two PDP governors after Governor Namadi Sambo who initiated it before he was appointed Vice President of Nigeria,” he said.

“Phases 1 and II of the Zaria Water Project have since been completed. With Phase III, the project is being extended to supply water to neighbouring local governments, besides Zaria and Sabon-Gari LGAs who were the first beneficiaries.

“Many policies in the health sector have been centred around expanding the access of poor people to health care services.

“El-Rufai launched the revamp of 255 primary healthcare centres, equipping them with tools to aid safer delivery and reduce infant and maternal mortality.”

