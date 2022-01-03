Visitors to Aso Villa to undergo Covid test – Presidency

The presidency has announced that visitors to the presidential villa in Abuja would be required to take COVID tests before they would be allowed to gain entrance.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the new development is not unusual, as it is a growing practise in government offices in other countries.

Shehu said every visitor including state governors are required to take the COVID-19 rapid test before entry into the presidential villa.

He explained that the test kits which are issued for free at the gate is a temporary measure against the backdrop of the recent spike in the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

“Yes, a new regime of COVID-19 regulation has been put in place for all visitors to the Villa, not for Governors alone.

“Every visitor to the Villa, not just those seeing the president, is now required to do a rapid test at the gate.

“The kits are freely issued so no one is required to make payment. This is purely temporary in view of the recent spike in cases and will be removed any moment the situation abates. It’s a growing practice in government offices in many countries.

“Although some exceptions have been made for a few leaders in government coming from outside the Villa, they too are encouraged to do those tests.

“This policy has rightfully been justified following the discovery of COVID-19 positivity in some of those tested since the last few days of the practice,” Shehu said.

The directive comes a week after some aides of President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...