Comedian Patton Oswalt Apologises After Posting Photo of Him and Dave Chappelle

Patton Oswalt has taken to his Instagram to apologise to fans after they complained about the photo he took with Dave Chappelle.

The comedian had posted the photos after Chappelle texted him to come and perform at his Seattle show on New Year’s Eve.

“Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago,” Oswalt captioned his photos with Chappelle. “He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh. can’t ask for much more.”

Many people didn’t like and it is because Dave Chappelle’s comments about transpeople.

Seeing the backlash his post stirred, Oswalt returned to his page to apologise and explain himself to fans.

“I saw a friend I hadn’t seen in a long time this New Year’s Eve. We’ve known each other since we’re teens. He’s a fellow comedian, the funniest I’ve ever met. I wanted to post a pic & an IG story about it — so I did,” wrote Oswalt, who was performing at McCaw Hall in Seattle on New Year’s Eve.

Oswalt added that he and Chappelle have known each other for 34 years. “We’ve done bad & good gigs, open mikes & TV tapings,” he continued. “But we also 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation.”

See his full post:

