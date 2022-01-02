Sanwo-Olu reappoints Subair as LIRS Chairman

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the reappointment of Mr Hamzat Ayodele Subair for a second and final tenure of five years as Executive Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said in a statement on Sunday, Governor Sanwo-Olu also approved the appointment of new chairmen and members for the Lagos State Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, following the expiration of the tenure of old members.

The newly appointed members of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, according to the statement, are; Rt. Rev Babatunde C. Akinpelu-Johnson (Chairman); Mr. Yemisi Adeyemi, Bishop (Prof.) R. A. Oguntuase, Mr Ademola Adeosun and Mrs Abiodun Naz-Musa, while one of the appointees Mrs Adeyinka Odugbade would be serving a second term, having served with the immediate past Board.

In a similar development, the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has new appointees, including Shakir Ayinde Gafar (Chairman); Dr. (Mrs.) Fausat Dabiri, Alhaji Yusuf Ara, Dr. Abdul Kadir Paramole, Hon Lola Shonibare and Alhaji Mojeed Sanni.

“All the new Board members are expected to serve for a renewable period of three years as provided in the extant laws except Mrs Adeyinka Odugbade, who had served a previous tenure of three years under the immediate past Board,” HoS said.

Muri-Okunola said Mr Governor also approved the extension of the tenure of the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), a special purpose vehicle resuscitated by the present administration to achieve rapid and focused rehabilitation of Public Primary and Secondary Schools across Lagos as well as the provision of new school furniture and laboratory equipment.

The HoS expressed confidence in the ability of the appointees to discharge their duties creditably, congratulated them on their appointments, and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

