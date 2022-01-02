NNPC appeals for calm after Port Harcourt Refinery fire

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has called for calm among residents of Rivers who live around the refinery in Port Harcourt following a fire outbreak in the area.

Earlier on Saturday, residents of Eleme and Okrika LGAs had lamented over the smoke as a result of the inferno, which they said lasted for over one hour with no fire trucks in sight.

Speaking on the incident in a statement, Garba Deen Muhammad, NNPC spokesperson, described the outbreak as a “minor incident”, noting that the fire was caused by a spark which was ignited when a truck was discharging petroleum product.

“This morning, 01/01/2022, a minor fire incident occurred at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC),” the statement reads.

“The incident, which was contained in less than two hours, was caused by a spark while a 33,000 litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank at the PHRC.

“The management of the refinery led by the Managing Director, who was at the scene supervising the operation, immediately mobilised the safety structure at the PHRC and with support from the Federal Fire service, successfully brought the fire under control.

“The management of the PHRC wishes to reassure Nigerians resident in the neighbourhood of the facility that they have no cause to worry about the incident; and to also affirm that the safety of life and of property is at the top of its priority list.

“The incident affected only the discharging truck and the pump bay. No other property was damaged.”

The NNPC also extended its appreciation to “all those that contributed in bringing a speedy end to the incident”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...