Man survives after car tumbles as he fell asleep while driving on Admiralty Way

The new year would have lasted just a few hours for a man whose car somersaulted while driving home yesterday.

The freak accident happened along Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, amid the heat of the new year celebrations.

The very fortunate driver of the car said he fell asleep and credited his seat belt for saving his life, according to writer Odega Shawa who captured the bizarre incident.

He is indeed very lucky to be alive and share the tale.

Check out more pics from the near fatal incident below.

