Sunday, January 2, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Man survives after car tumbles as he fell asleep while driving on Admiralty Way

The new year would have lasted just a few hours for a man whose car somersaulted while driving home yesterday.

The freak accident happened along Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, amid the heat of the new year celebrations.

The very fortunate driver of the car said he fell asleep and credited his seat belt for saving his life, according to writer Odega Shawa who captured the bizarre incident.

He is indeed very lucky to be alive and share the tale.

Check out more pics from the near fatal incident below.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe title_text="Stay in touch" description="VG8gYmUgdXBkYXRlZCB3aXRoIGFsbCB0aGUgbGF0ZXN0IG5ld3MsIG9mZmVycyBhbmQgc3BlY2lhbCBhbm5vdW5jZW1lbnRzLg==" input_placeholder="Email address" tds_newsletter2-image="5" tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color="#c3ecff" tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display="row" tds_newsletter4-image="6" tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color="#fffbcf" tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color="#f3b700" tds_newsletter4-check_accent="#f3b700" tds_newsletter5-tdicon="tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o" tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color="#000000" tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover="#4db2ec" tds_newsletter5-check_accent="#000000" tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display="row" tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color="#da1414" tds_newsletter6-check_accent="#da1414" tds_newsletter7-image="7" tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color="#1c69ad" tds_newsletter7-check_accent="#1c69ad" tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size="20" tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height="28px" tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display="row" tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color="#00649e" tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover="#21709e" tds_newsletter8-check_accent="#00649e" embedded_form_code="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" descr_space="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE1In0=" tds_newsletter="tds_newsletter3" tds_newsletter3-all_border_width="0" btn_text="Sign up" tds_newsletter3-btn_bg_color="#ea1717" tds_newsletter3-btn_bg_color_hover="#000000" tds_newsletter3-btn_border_size="0" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJiYWNrZ3JvdW5kLWNvbG9yIjoiI2E3ZTBlNSIsImRpc3BsYXkiOiIifSwicG9ydHJhaXQiOnsiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJwb3J0cmFpdF9tYXhfd2lkdGgiOjEwMTgsInBvcnRyYWl0X21pbl93aWR0aCI6NzY4fQ==" tds_newsletter3-input_border_size="0" tds_newsletter3-f_title_font_family="445" tds_newsletter3-f_title_font_transform="uppercase" tds_newsletter3-f_descr_font_family="394" tds_newsletter3-f_descr_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" tds_newsletter3-f_descr_font_line_height="eyJhbGwiOiIxLjYiLCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEuNCJ9" tds_newsletter3-title_color="#000000" tds_newsletter3-description_color="#000000" tds_newsletter3-f_title_font_weight="600" tds_newsletter3-f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyMCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE4IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNiJ9" tds_newsletter3-f_input_font_family="394" tds_newsletter3-f_btn_font_family="" tds_newsletter3-f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tds_newsletter3-f_title_font_line_height="1" title_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMCJ9"]

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: