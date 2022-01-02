Israel records first case of ‘Flurona’, a double infection of Covid and Flu

Israel confirmed its first case of an individual infected with both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Both two infections were found in an unvaccinated pregnant woman who had mild symptoms, Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva said.

Israel has seen a spike in flu cases in recent weeks, with close to 2,000 people hospitalized amid fears of a “twindemic” of the two diseases. The term refers to fears large numbers of flu cases and COVID-19 cases could overwhelm hospitals, not that many individuals will be infected with both viruses at once.

Health officials said it was likely many others have been infected with both viruses, but have not yet been diagnosed.

The identified case of “flurona,” as some have dubbed it, was relatively mild, according to doctors at Beilinson.

“The disease is the same disease. They’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract,” said Arnon Vizhnitser, the director of the hospital’s gynecology department.

The woman was released Thursday from the hospital, which said she was in a good condition.

Still, the Health Ministry was studying the case to see whether a combination of the two viruses caused more severe illness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...