Breaking: Wanted bandit Kingpin, Alhaji Auta, bombed to ashes

A notorious bandit leader, Alhaji Auta, has been killed in a forest in Zamfara State following airstries by troops.

Auta and another bandit leader Kachalla Ruga, met their waterloo after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft, under Operation Hadarin Daji, acted on credible intelligence and bombarded their enclaves at Gusami Forest and Tsamre Village in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the State last night, DailyTrust writes.

Multiple airstrikes by the NAF jet, which were carried out in the early hours of Saturday, also eliminated Auta, and Ruga’s lieutenants.

Sources confirmed that dozens of bandits who had converged at late Auta’s residence, for his burial were also struck by missiles of the military jet, with scores killed.

“For now, the whereabouts of other notorious bandits like Alhaji Nashama, Shingi and Halilu who may either be incapacitated or on the run remain unknown,” a top military source is quoted as saying.

It is understood that the offensive will last for a while.

