Kaduna shuts two Islamic schools for raping, impregnating minors

The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQA) has shut down two Islamiyah schools indefinitely over alleged rape of a six-year-old girl and impregnation of another 12 year-old-girl.

One of the schools, Madrasatul Ulumul Deeniya Wa Tahfizul Qur’an, located in Rigasa, Igabi local government area of the State was closed over alleged rape of a six-year-old girl within the school premises.

The other Islamiyah school, located at Tsohon Masallacin Juma’a in Kachia, Kachia local government area of the Sate was also shut down following an alleged impregnation of a 12-year-old girl by a 50-year-old teacher at the school.

The Overseer of the KSSQA, Mr Idris Aliyu, who shut down the Islamiya school in Rigasa, explained that the six-year-old girl was violated within the school premises and the school authorities covered it up and feigned ignorance of the incident.

Aliyu added that the information before the State Ministry of Education showed that the victim’s grandmother went to the school authorities to complain but was allegedly beaten by the students and teachers of the Islamiya school.

He said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has ordered that the Islamiya school be shut down indefinitely until investigation is concluded and the culprit produced.

“The individuals responsible for the violence against the grandmother, especially the headmaster, will also be prosecuted. This is in line with the state government’s responsibility in protecting the vulnerable population in the state,” he said.

However, the headteacher of the school, Malam Kabir Abdullahi, denied the allegation, saying “it is not a rape. What we gathered is that an unidentified boy injured the girl in her private part with a stick.”

On the rape and impregnation of 12-year-old girl in Kachia, Aliyu said that the girl is now six-month pregnant.

He said that the school was equally closed as directed by Governor el-Rufai, stressing that the safety of the pupils cannot be guaranteed.

