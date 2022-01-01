2022! Nigeria joins rest of the world in ushering the New Year

Nigeria has joined the rest of the world in ushering in 2022 after another pandemic-ridden year capped by promise of a brighter future.

As fireworks cracked up in the air to worshippers in church to mark the crossover, many hoped, as always, that the coming year would provide succor.

Wishing citizens a happy new year, President Muhammadu Buhari urged Nigerians to expect a year of continued progress against the nation’s combined challenges arising from security and socio-economic issues.

“The path to nationhood is often fraught with unpredictable difficulties and challenges, and most tried and tested nations have often prevailed through dogged determination, resilience, concerted commitment to unity, and the conviction that the whole of the nation, standing together against all odds, is by far greater and would ultimately be more prosperous and viable than the sum of its distinguishable parts,” he said.

The President also called on the people, irrespective of their religious and political affiliation, to come together in the fight to keep the country united against all odds.

Also, religious bodies such as the Christian Association of Nigeria had called on citizens to pray for God’s mercy in 2022.

In a New Year message signed on Friday by the CAN President Samson Ayokunle, the group said Nigerians irrespective of their religious affiliations should “cry for the mercy of God” that can preserve the nation and bring an end to all insecurity.

Meanwhile, as the festivities are still ongoing, the Federal Government has declared January 3, 2022, as a public holiday in celebration of the New Year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...