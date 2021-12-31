It’s the people calling for me – MC Oluomo opens up on royal rumble

The Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) has said claimed that it was his people that are asking him to vie for the stool of the Oba of Oshodi.

This comes in the aftermath of the controversy generated after a picture of MC Oluomo in royal regalia went viral.

The main subject of discussions was his eligibility to the throne, particularly as a royal family had issued a statement, calling on the state government to step in.

However, it has been established that MC Oluomo is an Awori from Oshodi. Also, his grand-uncle, Seidu Akinsanya, was a Baale of Oshodi.

Addressing the brouhaha, an aide of MC Oluomo said: “It is Oluomo’s people that are asking him to vie for the obaship of Oshodi,” and then refused to expatiate.

Meanwhile, in a briefing on Wednesday, Olushi Onigbesa royal family appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to stop Mr. Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) from becoming the Oba of Oshodi.

