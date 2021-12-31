Family of top Islamic music star, Eyinju-Anobi, gets new bride [Photos]

The beautiful family of top Islamic music star, Hajia Fatima Abdul-Salam aka Eyinju-Anobi has just welcomed a new bride into the family as her brother, Alhaji Ahmod Adeshina Abdulsalam takes a new wife.
The lady entertainer with her family was in a joyous mood having had a hitch-free celebration that came up in Lagos recently.
Speaking on the occasion, Eyinju said, “We give all glory to God for the success of the wedding while I wish the new couple a beautiful happy married life”.
It was a beautiful atmosphere in Lagos when the Omoniyis consented to their daughter’s choice as she got married to the family of Abdul-Salam.
The colourful wedding was witnessed by family, friends, and well-wishers from far and near.
Alhaja Khaleemah Omoniyi-Abdulsalam is now married to Alhaji Ahmod Adeshina Abdulsalam
More photos below…