Shina Peller trains constituents on cassava farming, provides tools

In continuation of efforts targeted at maximizing the agricultural potential of Oke Ogun land, Hon. Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Oyo state, has facilitated an intensive and strategic training on cassava farming for his constituents.

The training, which was carried out in Iseyin on Wednesday 29th December 2021 by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, had participants drawn from each of the four local governments that make up the constituency namely Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa.

The participants, numbering about hundred, were thereafter provided with necessary agricultural equipment such as knapsack sprayer, fertilizer, cassava stem, herbicide chemical to control undesirable vegetation, as well as business startup fund.

Speaking on the development, Hon. Peller explained that Nigeria, being the largest producer of cassava in the world, has an enormous market for cassava, and that the need to tap into the business opportunity necessitated the workshop. He added that government and private organizations need to continuously find ways of enhancing cassava’s competitiveness in the global market.

He further expressed confidence that the workshop on the cassava production and the empowerment of the participants with fund and necessary equipment will further strengthen agricultural business in Oke Ogun, Oyo state and the country at large, adding that resultantly it will enhance jobs creation, poverty alleviation and national development.

