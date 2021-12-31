8 arrested over abduction of Plateau Monarch

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested eight suspects in connection with the abduction of Plateau State traditional ruler, Charles Mato Dakat.

Dakat, a Paramount ruler in Gindiri, Mangu LGA, was abducted by gunmen who attacked his palace last Sunday around 1.00am.

The monarch was, however, released in the early hours of Friday.

The Military Information Officer, Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday shortly after the monarch regained his freedom.

He said, “While the Paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Chief Charles Mato, has been with his abductors, the commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert and the hot trail of the perpetrators.

“Operations SAFE HAVEN is still very much on the ground to ensure all those involved in the kidnap of the traditional ruler are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...