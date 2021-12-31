Friday, December 31, 2021
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

BREAKING: Buhari signs 2022 budget into law

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the 2022 appropriation bill.

The president signed the document into law at an event at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after receiving it from his Senior Special Assistant (Senate) on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare.

Buhari was flanked by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; while signing the bill into law.

The occasion comes seven days after the National Assembly passed the appropriation bill and transmitted it to the president.

The two chambers increased the budget spending by N735.8 billion from the proposed N16.391tn to N17.126 trillion. They also raised the oil benchmark from $57 per barrel proposed by the executive to $62.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: