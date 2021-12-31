Electoral Act: Gbajabaimila says ‘won’t be easy’ to override Buhari’s veto

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that it will not be easy to override President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to get the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill passed by the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila said this on Thursday in Lagos at the commissioning of various projects in his Surulere l Constituency.

While he described the process of overriding the President’s veto as difficult, he however noted that the decision would be decided by the all lawmakers.

At the projects commissioned by the Speaker, including the Obele mini stadium, Dosunmu Road; Adedoyin, Ojikutu, Ishola road by Randle; and Rasaq Balogun mini stadium, Gbajabiamila said: “There’s a process and I believe the President did it with all good intentions and advice that he got, he weighed everything carefully, he listens to people who he has employed to advise him and I guess they advised him against the amendment.

“So there’s a process like I said and we would run back to the House to determine if those reasons sit down well with the National Assembly and which case we would at that point consider removing that Clause and passing the bill, but then it’s not my decision to make, it’s the decision of the whole National Assembly, if they decide the reason is not good enough, then there is a process, which is described in the constitution.

“I can’t read the minds of the National Assembly.

“We need two-thirds.

“Veto is not something you easily override.

“If that is done, we will take away the clause and pass the Bill so Nigerians can enjoy a credible electoral process they deserve.”

