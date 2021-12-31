20-yr-old notorious bandit nabbed in Zamfara

The police in Zamfara State have arrested a 20-year-old notorious bandit, named Sani Mati also known as Mai Yanmata.

Mai Yanmata is known for terrorising three local government areas of Zamfara State – Zurmi, Shinkafi and Birnin Magaji before he met his waterloo.

Police authorities said the suspect was caught cold while trying to block a highway around a community called Koliya with the intent to unleash mayhem on commuters and abduct innocent citizens.

Parading the suspect on Thursday in Gusau, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah said the suspect is a member of a notorious bandit kingpin, one Turji but now operating under another gang of a notorious bandit known as Kachalla Sani Black.

Kachalla Black is a known bandit who terrorises communities in Zurmi and Shinkafi axis of Zamfara State.

Items recovered from Mai Yanmata upon arrest are an AK-47 riffle, double Magazines, three rounds of live ammunition and one boxer motorcycle.

The police commissioner said the State Command will arrest his partners in crime before arraigning him in court for prosecution.

