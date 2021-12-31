New Eagles Coach Peseiro to hit Abuja, Osimhen out of Afcon

The newly appointed Head Coach of Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, is expected in Nigeria on January 2, to finalize his contract ahead of his unveiling.

CompleteSports, citing a source at the Nigeria Football Federation, said the Portuguese will first meet with the NFF big wigs to finalize his appointment and sign the contract papers.

“Peseiro will after signing his contract, be introduced to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, and then meet with the Super Eagles players in camp for the AFCON,” the source is quoted as saying.

“The plan is for the former coach of Venezuela to formally meet the players in Abuja and then go to AFCON as an observer. He will take over from the interim coach Augustine Eguavoen after the AFCON Peseiro’s his first assignment will be to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2022 FlFA World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will miss 2021 AFCON in Cameroun following his request to be excused from the biennial championship on the grounds of health reasons

“Osimhen is out of AFCON. The coach has released him as a result of his club Napoli’s request and he (Osimhen) plea to opt out due to his health condition. We shall miss him, but his health is more important,” a Super Eagles source revealed.

It is understood that either Akinkunmi Amoo of Hammarby in the Swedish league or FC Lorient of France forward, Terem Moffi, will replace Osimhen in the squad.

