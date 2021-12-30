Meet Super Eagles new manager, Jose Peseiro

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) this week announced Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

Following the announcement, Peseiro will take over the reins of the Eagles after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations holding next year in Cameroon – with interim manager Austine Eguavoen set to be in charge of the team.

Poseiro’s announcement by the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF board hasn’t given much cause for joy among many Eagles fans, considering his relative lack of experience as a top level manager.

Born in Coruche, Portugal, Peseiro had his first stint as a coach in 1992 when he took charge of Uniao Santarem in his homeland.

In 2003, he became assistant to current Egyptian coach Carlos Queiroz at Real Madrid and after spending just one season (2003/2004) the pair were relieved of their positions.

After a rather underwhelming stint at Madrid, Peseiro returned to Portugal to take charge of Sporting Lisbon, whom he led to the final of the Europa League (known then as UEFA Cup) in 2005. Sporting lost 3-1 to CSKA Moscow.

Following spells with Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucuresti and Sporting Braga (where he won the Portuguese League Cup in 2013) Peseiro came to Africa and joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2015. He won the league title at Cairo.

Peseiro’s first job at national team level was with Saudi Arabia in 2009 during the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Saudi Arabia failed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup and on 10 January 2011, he was sacked after losing the first game in the Asian Cup.

His last national team job was with Venezuela after taking over on February 2020 and led them to the 2021 Copa America where crashed out in the group stage.

On August 2021, he resigned having not been paid for over a year amidst Venezuela’s economic crisis.

NFF chief Pinnick said he had been in consultations with former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho before handing Peseiro the job, and it can only be hoped the Portuguese finally takes his chance with a prestige national side.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...