Man hailed a hero for puling 8 people out of burning bus

Everybody loves a hero, and the latest to capture the hearts of all is Sirizani Butau.

A daring Butau shot to fame recently when he leapt into a burning bus and pulled out some passengers from the inferno.

After rescuing eight people from the burning bus and suffering injuries in the process, the truck driver has been acclaimed a hero.

He leapt into action on Dec. 24 to save travelers following an accident on Zimbabwe’s Harare-Mutare highway.

Lauded as the best among us, he is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

We wish our new hero speedy recovery.

