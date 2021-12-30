Thursday, December 30, 2021
Deeper Life Pastor emerges new Och’Idoma

A pastor of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John has emerged the new Och’Idoma, the paramount Ruler of the Idoma Nation.

Obagaji, 52, defeated Andrew Idakwu and Sunday Echono to emerge the new king of Idoma land after the demise of His Royal Highness, Agabaidu Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, who went on hunting expedition on October 10.

Pastor Elaigwu was born on 27th March,1969 as the 5th born to the family of Mr. Elaigwu Ekoja in Obagaji the headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

He is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (1994) with B.Sc honours in Accounting and currently running a PhD programs in Accounting at the Nasarawa State University Keffi.

