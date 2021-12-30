Osimhen tests positive for Covid again

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has again tested positive for COVID-19.

His Italian club Napoli announced this on Thursday, as preparations towards next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon gears up.

“Napoli has announced that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic. Dr Tartaro was due to perform a check-up on the player tomorrow.

“Consequently, the local authorities have ordered that Osimhen self-isolate and the check-up will be rescheduled after he has tested negative and his period of isolation ends,” a Tweet by the club read.

Nigeria had selected Osimhen, who is still recovering from a serious injury, as part of its 28-man squad for AFCON.

The 22-year-old had said in a statement on social media that he will be available for Afcon, despite being initially ruled out for three months.

Osimhen had on January 1, 2021 also tested positive for the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...