AFCON 2021: 3 players hit Super Eagles Camp

Three players have reported to the Super Eagles camp in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament taking place in Cameroon next year.

The team announced this via its Facebook page on Wednesday, noting that the first player to arrive at the camp was Olisa Ndah, a central defender, alongside Taiwo Awoniyi and John Noble.

“Olisa Ndah is the first player to arrive at camp. Taiwo Awoniyi and John Noble have arrived at camp… Three players in camp,” it posted.

The Super Eagles opened its camp on Wednesday for the commencement of preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

While the 33rd edition of the AFCON will hold in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022, the three-time African champions will be camped at the Bolton White Apartment in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

It is expected that players based in the United Kingdom would report to camp on January 3.

The team will depart for Garoua, Cameroon on January 6, six days before their opening group game against seven-time champions Egypt.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

