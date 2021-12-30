Amotekun calls for restriction of motorcycle operations

The Field Commander, Osun Amotekun Corps, Amitolu Shittu, has called for legislation to restrict operation hours for commercial motorcyclists in the state.

Shittu, who spoke in Osogbo on the sidelines of his 57th birthday celebration, said many people used motorcycles during the wee hours of the day to commit crime.

The Amotekun boss also called on the State House of Assembly to come up with legislation that will restrict patrons of relaxation spots from moving around town in the state during odd hours.

Describing the outgoing year 2021 as very challenging for the Amotekun corps, Shittu, however, restated the commitment of the corps to the eradication of criminal acts in the state.

He called for more collaboration among security agencies in the state to prevent crime, stressing that more funds should also be made available for Amotekun in the coming year.

“The government must summon courage. The state House of Assembly must enact a law that will restrict the movement of the club patrons and the nightcrawlers to their clubhouses until 6am.

“Also, the government needs to ban commercial motorcycle riders from operating at night. It is uncalled for to see riders using axe, guns, cutlass and killing people at night. They are the ones who carry armed robbers to the house of victims.

“In the last one year, it has been very hectic for us combating crime, but I give kudos to Governor Oyetola for what he has done and I want to advise him to do more for us by providing more operational vehicles and funding for Amotekun,” Shittu said.

