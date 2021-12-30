Buhari assures manufacturers of better access to Forex

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the Federal Government is working on relevant measures to improve access to foreign exchange (FX) for the importation of raw materials and machines to boost productivity.

The president gave the assurance yesterday during an advocacy visit of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) led by Mansur Ahmed.

He said that the relevant ministries would revisit their concerns about the increase of excise duties on the identified products and other tariff-related matters.

On the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the President said Nigeria would fast-track the process of setting up the Designated Competent Authority that would superintend the administration of rules of origin as well as the automation of issuance of electronic certificate of origin.

He added that the Federal Government would also ensure that relevant structured platforms are established for monitoring and evaluation of the performance of the Ease of Doing Business while improving government’s patronage of made-in-Nigeria products.

“Our strategic plan to boost manufacturing activities in the country is on course. We will continue to improve the patronage of locally made goods, bridge the gap between skills required by industry and those provided by our tertiary institutions and ensure seamless access to long-term finance for our Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

“We recognise that MAN remains a key stakeholder in this journey and we will continue our engagement with you,” he said.

Reiterating that a private sector-led economy is a solution to job creation, Buhari said the government recognised the resilience of members of MAN and other private sector organisations in promoting a virile manufacturing sector.

“I beseech you to continue to support the Government in our quest to provide the appropriate environment that will attract the necessary investment both domestic and foreign for the upliftment of the nation’s economy,” he said.

