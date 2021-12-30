Joshua gets new trainer for Usyk rematch

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been spotted working with trainer Anthony ‘Chill’ Wilson ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in 2022.

Following his sensational September defeat to Usyk, the Brit spent a number of weeks in the US working with some of boxing’s top coaches.

Rob McCracken has been the main man in Joshua’s corner at every step in his career to date – from winning Olympic gold at London 2012, to turning professional and conquering the heavyweight division.

But he has faced criticism since that defeat to Usyk when Joshua was dominated by the former cruiserweight king.

Joshua is expected to take on Usyk again in April where there could be changes in his corner.

While Joshua has suggested McCracken will remain part of his set-up, his promoter Eddie Hearn feels now be the right time for Joshua to leave behind home comforts in Sheffield and move into an environment where he can be ‘roughed up’.

“It’s not just about who’s training him, it’s about where,” Hearn said.

“Rob’s in Sheffield and that’s his base. I feel it might be time to move on from that environment because when you’ve been there since you were 18 and you go into GB and Anthony Joshua is everywhere, he’s a god.

“I just feel it’s time to rough him up a little bit, not in log cabins in the middle of nowhere. But up there it’s ‘Oh my God, it’s AJ!’ because they’re proud of him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...