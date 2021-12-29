Mouka changes ownership to Dolidol

Mouka, one of Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products has announced its change of ownership to Dolidol, the market leader in Francophone Africa based out of Morocco.

Confirming the name change, the CEO of Mouka, Mr Raymond Murphy, said this transaction sets the scene for bigger and greater things for the Mouka brand with this affiliation with a regional market leader.

“In the light of this new development, Dolidol, a Moroccan market leader in the mattress space, will bring to the fore significant foam science, technical and engineering expertise to Mouka. As the market leader in Francophone Africa, Dolidol’s expertise will also be introduced to boost Mouka’s operations and the quality of its product portfolio”. Murphy said.

The Chief Operations Officer of Mouka, Mr Femi Fapohunda, also shared his excitement about this change in ownership.

“With Dolidol’s stake in Mouka, our consumers and trade partners should look forward to new and ground-breaking innovations due to the technological expertise Dolidol brings onboard.”

On his part, the CEO of Dolidol, Mohamed Lazaar, said, “I believe the acquisition of Mouka will allow Dolidol to strengthen its presence in the continent and complement Mouka’s growth in the region with an addressable market of around 200 million Nigerians.”

