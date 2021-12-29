2 Nigerian dons make prestige list of global scientists

The Elsevier B.V has named two Nigerian professors among the topmost productive scientists in the world.

Elsevier B.V is an academic publishing company that publishes medical and scientific literature based out of Stanford University, California.

The two Nigerian professors are Prof. Kayode Oyewumi, the Dean of Faculty of Physical Sciences, and Prof. Musa Yakubu, immediate past Director, Central Research Laboratories, both of the University of Ilorin.

The university stated this in its bulletin issued on Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of the duo, Oyewumi said researchers’ ranking had become a global tool for evaluating intellectualism, academic prowess, research excellence and impact in the 21st century.

Oyewumi added that 180,000 scientists were selected from the more than 8 million active scientists worldwide in 22 major scientific fields and 176 subfields.

“The list is led by Prof. John Loannidis of Stanford University with the use of verifiable data drawn from SCOPUS database.

“The method adopted for the ranking involved the use of a complex algorithm based on ranking parameters such as SCOPUS documents (1960-2020).

“It also includes citations (including distinct citing papers), and co-authorship (including first authorship), among others,’’ he said.

The dean explained that the long list contained names of few Nigerian scientists drawn primarily from universities and research institutes globally.

He described the inclusion of himself and Prof. Yakubu in the list as a reflection of the valuable impact of the University of Ilorin’s researchers on the global research platform.

“Obviously, the recent achievement is certainly inspirational to young faculty members and research scholars.

“It is hoped that the next edition of the ranking will feature more scientists from UNILORIN and Nigeria,’’ Oyewumi said.

