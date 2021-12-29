Buhari spokesman, Garba Shehu, recovers from Covid-19

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has recovered from COVID-19.

Shehu announced his recovery in a Facebook post on Wednesday, bare seven days after he confirmed his initial positive status.

“I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19,” he said in the FB post.

“My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon.”

Shehu was among a number of aides and staffers at the presidency who tested positive for the virus last week.

