Motorola re-launches foldable smartphones with 3G Razr

Motorola is set to unveil a new version of its Razr foldable smartphones, according to a Weibo post spotted by Android Authority.

The post is from Chen Jin, the general manager of the Lenovo Mobile Business Group in China (Lenovo is currently in charge of Motorola’s smartphone business), and describes how the company has been quietly working on a new addition to its lineup of foldable phones.

Jin’s post mentions that the phone will have a better processor, better interface, and a tweaked appearance, Verge writes.

At this early stage, though, it’s hard to say how different the third-gen device will be from the last one — the second-gen Razr was more of a spec bump that added 5G, rather than a marked improvement from the original Razr foldable announced in 2019.

Jin’s post also claims it could release in China first, which is backed up by the announcement appearing on Weibo.

Fingers crossed on this one…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...