Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the home Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well,” an Arsenal statement read.

The news comes as the Gunners enjoy a good run of form, winning their past four league games to move fourth in the table, 12 points behind leaders City.

Arteta had earlier tested positive for the virus in March 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...