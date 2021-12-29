Church refuses to bury member who promised N1m before his death

A Twitter user has narrated how a church alleged denied the burial of a dead man because he pledged a sum of N1 million before his demise.

According to the Twitter user, named Felix Nweke, his hometown church insisted that the money the deceased promised must be redeemed by the family members before they’ll allow for him to be buried.

The dead man had reportedly pledged the church when they wanted to purchase land but unfortunately he got ill and gave up to his ghost before he could redeem the pledge.

Nweke made this known in reply to another tweet that claimed that a catholic church is insisting that a dead man’s elder brother who is not a catholic must pay his dues before they can bury their late mother.

In his words, “A man lived all his life serving and providing for the Catholic church in my town. He pledged 1M to the church because they want to purchase a land, along the line he fall ill unfortunately he died and Church insist on the pledge to be redeemed before they can bury him.”

