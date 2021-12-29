Lagos Airport Car Park unsafe for travellers, vehicles

For the third time in less than a week, the Seymour Aviation Multi-level Car Park at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, has recorded multiple vandalisation of vehicles at the fee-for-service facility.

Motorists and travellers alike have complained about forced entries into parked cars, removal of car accessories and personal effects, coupled with harassment of users. Most worrisome is that the operator of the six-storey ultramodern facility is as well handicapped, Guardian reports.

A driver, Kehinde Emiola, had parked at the facility on Monday while awaiting his principal’s return around noon. About 30 minutes later, according to him, he fetched the Highlander Jeep and proceeded to pick his boss.

“It was my boss that noticed that one of the side mirrors and rear light were gone. I was totally in shock because I have not seen anything like that before. Some people said such things now happen at the car park,” Emiola said.

Managing Director of a firm in Victoria Island, Lagos, also had a similar experience a few days to Christmas.

In the company of his driver, he had gone to Lagos International Airport to pick up family members arriving for the Christmas holiday. “At 2:30 p.m. we pulled into the multi-storey parking facility. We noted that this is the official FAAN’s designated parking garage, though they claim it is concessioned.

“At about 4:00 p.m., the driver went to pay for the parking fees to exit the garage to go pick the arriving guests. When he got back to the car, both driving mirrors had been stolen. They had ripped both mirrors off the Lexus 460 SUV.

“On complaining at the FAAN Security (TANGO) office, they summoned the Garage supervisor, who said they have a sign that says cars are “parked at owners risk”, hence they are not liable.

“Airport parking garage at Murtala Muhammed International Airport is being operated by a syndicate of thieves. You (the general public) will need to send two people and let one person protect your car. Do not leave your cars there alone. Please, forward to warn others, especially this Christmas period. This is how low we have come,” he stated on social media.

The car park facility, built at the estimated cost of N8 billion, is a partnership between Seymour Aviation Limited and FAAN and it started operations in October 2017. Under the Build, Operate and Transfer arrangement, Seymour Aviation is to run the 1,300 parking lot spread across the six-level structure for 30 years.

It is understood that controversy is already brewing on the operating agreement, which has turned the facility into a den of thieves.

Meanwhile, a former Commandant of the Lagos Airport in the ‘90s, Group Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd), said there were more potential security threats and breaches around the airport than the compromised car park.

Ojikutu, who is an aviation security consultant, said the situation of fuel tankers parking around the airport is the most dangerous one that has persisted over 20 years since the pipeline supplying fuel got ruptured and tankers were used to bridge fuel supply from Ejigbo to the airport.

He said: “Any operator within the airport must (according to civil aviation rules) have a security programme for its operation. Has the company with the concession to operate the parking area got the security approval of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for its operation?

“Secondly, there are houses behind the airport perimeter fences that have exceeded the standard tolerance security limits to the fences. Some of these houses are either using the fences as part of their building or as fences too for their houses. That is why incursion into the airport and taxiing aircraft are rampant.

“There is need too for FAAN security to conduct random checks on all those carrying On Duty Card (ODC) within the airport security controlled areas to fish out unauthorised persons, especially those that have been out of the services of their employers but are still carrying the ID cards and the airports ODC.”

