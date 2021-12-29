Ebonyi fire outbreak destroys shops, houses

A fire outbreak has gutted some houses, lock-up shops and property worth millions of Naira around the Mile 50 layout, off Mile 50 road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police in the state, Mr Yakubu Zekeri, who confirmed the incident which occurred late Monday at Aliugbala Eze Street, said no life was lost.

He also stated that none of the occupants of the buildings sustained injuries.

According to Mr Zekeri, the timely intervention of men of the state fire department helped to prevent the inferno from spreading to nearby buildings.

